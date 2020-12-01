Apple Releases Tool for Calibrating Apple Pro Display XDR

Apple today released a new Display Firmware 4.2.30 update for the Pro Display XDR, with the software introducing a new Pro Display XDR Calibrator allowing for in-field recalibration.



Alongside the new calibration tool, Apple has provided a support document that walks users through calibrating the Pro Display XDR. There’s a walkthrough for measuring the display, fine tuning the calibration through Displays preferences, and using the in-field recalibration.

In-field recalibrations allow the Pro Display XDR to be tuned to a third-party spectroradiometer through the feature added in the firmware update. These calibrations require the new firmware, macOS Catalina 10.15.6, and a supported spectroradiometer.

Apple also provides several tips for measuring and calibrating a Pro Display XDR, such as controlling the ambient lighting, calibrating in cool ambient temperatures, and optimal setup for spectroradiometers.