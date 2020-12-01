Apple Lists Deadlines for Ordering Holiday Gifts, Offers Discounted Same-Day Delivery on In-Store Items

Apple today added a shipping fulfillment page to its website in the United States, Canada, Australia, United Kingdom, and many other countries. The page provides a list of “order by” deadlines for products like the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod, and AirPods to arrive by December 24.



Apple has also announced it is offering same-day delivery of eligible in-stock items ordered from an Apple Store for a discounted $5 fee through December 8 in most metropolitan areas across the United States. The fee is normally $9.

Customers will see a same-day, two-hour delivery window available during checkout on Apple.com or in the Apple Store app for in-stock iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and HomePod models, as well as AirPods, AirPods Pro, Beats, and more. For emphasis, this applies only to products that are in stock at a nearby Apple Store.

Apple’s extended holiday return policy remains in effect. For eligible products received between November 10, 2020 and December 25, 2020, customers have until January 8, 2021 to initiate a return. These dates vary slightly in some countries.