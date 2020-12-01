Apple giving PRODUCT(RED) proceeds to pandemic relief

In partnership with (RED), Apple has announced that it will be redirecting 100% of eligible proceeds of its PRODUCT(RED) devices and accessories to the Global Fund’s COVID‑19 relief efforts from now until June 30.

Apple updated its website today in the US and around the world to note that all donations from sales of its PRODUCT(RED) lineup that normally go to helping fight HIV/AIDS will be temporarily redirected to pandemic relief. Apple is also featuring the news on its homepage in the US and other countries after first showing up on Apple’s Japanese site.

This past April, Apple and (RED) starting giving a portion of eligible proceeds to the Global Fund for COVID-19 relief but now it’s being bumped to 100% through December.

Here’s the announcement that notes providing pandemic relief will help keep “lifesaving HIV/AIDS programs” going in Africa.

For 14 years, our partnership with (RED) has led to almost $250 million in donations to fund HIV/AIDS treatment programs. Now through June 30, Apple is working with (RED) to redirect 100 percent of eligible proceeds from (PRODUCT)RED purchases to the Global Fund’s COVID‑19 Response. This will provide critical support to health systems most threatened by the outbreak and, in turn, help preserve lifesaving HIV/AIDS programs in sub-Saharan Africa.

Apple highlights its range of PRODUCT(RED) devices and accessories including iPhone 12 and the rest of the current iPhone lineup, Apple Watch bands, iPad cases, Beats headphones, and more.

If you don’t need any new Apple products, you can also donate directly to (RED) on the non-profit’s website here.

