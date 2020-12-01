Apple donating $1 to the RED Global Fund for every purchase made at its store with Apple Pay

Earlier today Apple reinforced its partnership with the PRODUCT(RED) campaign by announcing that 100% of the eligible proceeds from its (RED) devices and accessories will be redirected to the Global Fund’s COVID‑19 relief efforts. Now the company has also announced that it will donate $1 for every purchase made in its store with Apple Pay.

Apple is emailing users in eligible countries that all purchases made with Apple Pay on Apple’s website, the Apple Store app, or even at an Apple Retail Store will result in $1 donated to (RED) Global Fund.

The (RED) organization is known for providing support in the fight against HIV and AIDS in Africa, and this year they announced that all donations will also help combat COVID-19.

Now through December 7, to help combat COVID-19 and AIDS with (RED), Apple is donating $1 to the Global Fund for every purchase made with Apple Pay on apple.com, in the Apple Store app, or at an Apple Store.

The company has a long-standing partnership with the PRODUCT(RED) campaign as it offers a range of products such as red cases and even red iPhones to revert the proceeds into donations.

If you don’t know how to set up Apple Pay with your Apple devices, check out our full guide right here.

