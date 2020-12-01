Anker just kicked off a new Soundcore speaker and soundbar sale post-Cyber Monday

Someone probably needs to tell Anker that Cyber Monday is over. Today, it kicked off an all-new sale on its popular Soundcore Bluetooth speakers and soundbars at Amazon with as much as 38% off regular prices. In fact, these are some of the best discounts these audio products have ever seen. If you’re still on the hunt for holiday gifts or fancy a little extra treat for yourself, the sale is well worth a look.

Listen up Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speakers

Well-reviewed Anker Soundcore audio accessories are on sale at Amazon today only, including some of its most popular speakers and Infini Pro soundbar. Most are down to new lows too, so you want to grab them before the day is out. Up to 38% off

Anker’s Bluetooth speakers are affordable even when not on sale, but these one-day discounts make them easy pickups. The diminutive Anker Soundcore mini speaker, for example, regularly sells for just $24 but its down to only $16.07 which is a new low. The 5W speaker is compact and durable with meaning it’s great for taking on the go. It also has a 15-hour battery life.

The Soundcore Flare is also down to within a few cents of its all-time low at $39.99, over $20 off. It’s great for your Christmas party with dual drivers and passive bass radiators, along with BassUp technology which analyzes and enhances your music’s bass frequencies as it plays. There’s an integrated ring of LEDs around the bottom of the speakers which can phase, pulse, or shine different colors with five customizable modes in total to help set the mood. With two of the speakers, you can listen in stereo by linking them together and even double the power with Boost mode. The speaker itself is durable, too, with an IP67 rating that can resist water and dust.

For a home entertainment audio upgrade, pick up the Soundcore Infini Pro soundbar for its best price ever. Down to $149.99, it’s 25% off its regular price. The 2.1 Channel soundbar features built-in subwoofers and Dolby Atmos support, 4K HDR pass-through, HDMI Arc, and Bluetooth 5.0 for streaming music wirelessly.

Be sure to check out the full sale at Amazon while you still have the opportunity to score a saving.