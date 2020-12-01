Amazon’s AWS boss says COVID-19 brings cloud adoption forward by years By

© . FILE PHOTO: Attendees at Amazon.com Inc annual cloud computing conference walk past the Amazon Web Services logo in Las Vegas



() – The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated cloud adoption by companies by several years, Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:)’s cloud head Andy Jassy said on Tuesday.

Jassy, who leads Amazon Web Services (AWS), made the remarks at the company’s re:Invent conference.

Amazon used the marketing event for its cloud service to launch several new services, including a chip called Trainium which targets Nvidia (NASDAQ:) Corp’s core business of powerful chips to train machine learning algorithms.

Trainium will complement Amazon’s Inferentia computing chip, which analyses incoming data from platforms like its Alexa voice assistant.

Jassy also said Amazon was launching Amazon DevOps Guru, a service for detecting operational issues in cloud customers’ technical systems – like memory leaks or overused databases – and for recommending fixes.

And he announced a new query tool that lets businesses enter jargon-filled questions and have AWS suggest answers to them.

Jassy said more than 5,000 new customers have begun using the Amazon Connect call-center service during the pandemic.

As a result, Amazon is adding a new machine learning service that helps call-center agents find answers for customers and another to help give a more personalized service, Jassy added.