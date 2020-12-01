Airlines would receive $17 billion in new COVID-19 relief proposal: senator By

By David Shepardson and Tracy Rucinski

WASHINGTON/CHICAGO () – U.S. airlines would receive $17 billion for four months of payroll support under a new $908 billion bipartisan Senate COVID-19 relief proposal, a spokeswoman for Senator Mark Warner said Tuesday.

Warner’s office said the proposal would also include $15 billion for transit systems, $4 billion for airports, $8 billion for buses and $1 billion for passenger railroad Amtrak.

The proposal, which does not yet have support of the White House or Congressional leaders, sets aside $45 billion for the U.S. transportation sector.

American Airlines (NASDAQ:) and United Airlines in October furloughed more than 32,000 workers after a prior $25 billion payroll assistance program expired.

Transit agencies have urged Congress to approve $32 billion in additional assistance, while Amtrak sought nearly $3 billion in additional aid.

Private U.S. bus companies and others are seeking $10 billion in government assistance, while U.S airlines are seeking another $25 billion in payroll support.

