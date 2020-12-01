Addison Rae And Bryce Hall Confirm Their Relationship

These two weren’t exactly coy about being a couple.
TikTok stars Addison Rae and Bryce Hall finally confirmed their relationship to fans…but if you know anything about these two, you probably already knew that.
For the past YEAR, the duo have been posting photos like this:
And they simply thought we wouldn’t assume they’re dating! But it turns out Addison and Bryce haven’t actually been ~official~ for as long as you would think.
In a new YouTube vid, Addison revealed the duo only made things official in October!
She also spilled that the couple shared their first kiss at a party last year but they didn’t decide to date for quite some time.
At one point they even dated for THREE DAYS before calling it quits.
There was, of course, Bryce’s birthday party scandal somewhere in the middle of everything that caused a rift between them.
But Bryce won her over with a handwritten love note at her 20th birthday party in October.
