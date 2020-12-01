Abhishek Bachchan talks about his look in Bob Biswas



Abhishek Bachchan is currently in Kolkata shooting for his forthcoming film Bob Biswas. The actor has gone under a major transformation to look the part and just a couple of days back a few pictures of him from the sets of the film were leaked online. Reacting to the same, Abhishek told a leading daily, “The media knew we were shooting in Kolkata. So, the photographers showed up at the venue. I would have loved for the look to come out the way Diya (Annapurna Ghosh, director) intended — during our marketing campaign.”



He added, “The reaction was an endorsement that we are doing something right. I believe that if you look like the character, half your job is done. In Kahaani, Bob Biswas (portrayed by Saswata Chatterjee) is portly, so I had to pile on the kilos. Maintaining the frame during the lockdown was difficult.”



He wrapped up by stating, “When you are shooting a film, there’s a creative momentum that builds up. So, getting back in the groove can be challenging. But, after the first day, it didn’t feel like we had a nine-month break.” We loved Bob Biswas and we hope Abhishek does full justice to it.