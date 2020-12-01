3 reasons why Bitcoin price violently rejected near $20,000 By Cointelegraph

3 reasons why Bitcoin price violently rejected near $20,000

(BTC) finally managed to secure a new all-time high, but the digital asset rejected strongly near $20,000. On-chain analysts say a sell-off from whales and miners, combined with the $20,000 level acting as a resistance level caused a fierce drop.

15-minute chart. Source: TradingView

For whales and high-net-worth investors, liquidity is the most important factor. Because they deal with large orders, they need to calculate the slippage their sell orders will cause.