2020 NBA Christmas schedule: Warriors included, Rockets nixed from seasonal slate of games

There will be five Christmas Day NBA games during the opening week of the 2020-21 season, per a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Most matchups in the reported schedule include teams coming off playoff appearances, but the Warriors and Pelicans also received placement, largely because of their expected TV draws. Golden State expects to return to postseason action with a reshuffled roster anchored by a healthy Stephen Curry. New Orleans hopes this is the year it can leap forward behind the strength of Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson and a cast of other up-and-coming talents.

The Rockets, Trail Blazers and Raptors are among the squads reportedly snubbed from Christmas action.

The reigning champion Lakers are expected to face the Mavericks — not the Heat — in a prime time slot. The Clippers, meanwhile, are set for a rematch with the Nuggets team that eliminated them from the 2020 playoffs.

Christmas Day will fall three days after the first game of the new campaign tips off.

Below is the NBA’s reported 2020 Christmas Day schedule, including projected start times and locations.