Yes, Addison Rae and Bryce Hall Finally Confirm They’re Dating

Well this will certainly answer some questions.

In recent weeks, fans have been wondering if Addison Rae and Bryce Hall could be officially back together after a recent breakup. Fortunately, the TikTok stars finally decided to clear the air just in time for the holidays.

For starters, the pair participated in a photoshoot captured by Cibelle Levi, where they quickly proved they are more than just friends. “Baby,” Bryce, 21, captioned the photos before commenting on his girlfriend’s images. “Wow I’m lucky.”

To further cement their status as boyfriend and girlfriend, the duo released a YouTube video appropriately titled “The Truth About Us.” While working out at Dogpound in West Hollywood, the pair answered some burning questions including details about their very first kiss.

“I had feelings first because I definitely wouldn’t have kissed you if I didn’t have feelings for you,” Addison, 20, confessed. “That’s like how I roll.”

As for when they officially got back together, the couple says Oct. 13 is their new anniversary date. No wonder fans were speculating for so long!