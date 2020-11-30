Word of the year: coronavirus dominates dictionary selections

Various dictionaries and language institutes have begun rolling out their Word of the Year lists, and like everything else in 2020, it’s all about COVID-19.

Their COVID Word of the Year was the palpably Australian “rona”, an abbreviation of “coronavirus”.

Other words on the final shortlist of 20 included “maskhole” (a person who refuses to wear a facemask), “covidiot” (one who refuses to follow health advice), and “quarantini” (an alcoholic drink made while in lockdown).

The dictionary’s generic Word of the Year was “doomscrolling” – referring to the practice of continue to read, watch or otherwise peruse online news feeds and social media, despite the upsetting and depressing content.

It was joined on the shortlist by gems such as “cottagecore” (a lifestyle characterised as being rustic or old-fashioned, involving such pastimes as handcrafting, baking, and gardening), “panda bashing” (criticism of Chinese government policy by a foreign, particularly a western, country) and “Karen” (in the dictionary’s words – “a term used predominantly to refer to a middle-class white woman, often of generation X, who is regarded as having an entitled, condescending and often racist attitude”).