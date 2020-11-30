Why Megan Fox Finally Filed for Divorce From Brian Austin Green

A month later, Green publicly confirmed on his podcast that they were indeed taking some space. “I feel like people are on paths in life sometimes and you’re on the same path, and you walk that path together, and things are working,” he said at the time, “then paths just kind of separate sometimes.”

In early November, Fox exposed some of their behind-the-scenes conflict when she candidly called out her ex in an Instagram comment, slamming him over a photo he posted with their son Journey. “You’re so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I’m an absent mother,” she wrote in part, “and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year.”

In regard to the actress’ unexpected remark, a source explained, “She reached her breaking point and has had enough of Brian’s games. She is incredibly frustrated that he’s trying to make her look like a bad mom and decided to call him out on it. She especially hates that he’s using the kids to try and get back at her.”