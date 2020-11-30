Who plays Prince Charles in The Crown season 4 on Netflix?

O’Connor, 30, joined the Netflix hit last year for its third season, replacing child actor Julian Baring in the role.

His previous credits include TV series such as The Durrells, Les Miserables, Ripper Street and Peaky Blinders. He has a successful cinema career too, having starred in the film adaptation of Emma as well as the movies God’s Own Country, Florence Foster Jenkins and The Riot Club.

O’Connor has not held back when talking about his opinions of the royal family. Speaking to Esquire UK earlier this year, he said of Charles: “The question of having to wait for your mum to die in order for your life to have meaning, and what that means for a young man. It’s just bizarre.

“Charles doesn’t necessarily want power, but until she dies, what the hell is he doing? What is his existence? He has no purpose.”

Watch more

In series four, he stars opposite newcomer Emma Corrin, who plays Princess Diana. The new season will cover their wedding in 1981.