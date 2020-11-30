Who has made the most three pointers for every NBA team?

Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports

James is not thought of as a three-point shooter, and that’s with good reason. He’s made 34.4 percent of his threes in his career, which is far from a sharpshooter’s numbers, especially today. Of course, as a Cavalier LeBron was the dominating force of the offense in both his Cleveland stints. James took plenty of threes, and some of them went in. Specifically, 1,251 of them went in. Only one player in the top 20 in career made threes has a lower career conversion percentage, and we’ll get to him with the Lakers. Oh, by the way, LeBron is incredible at like 50 different basketball things, so he’s still doing just fine.