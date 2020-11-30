While OECD works on digital taxation framework with 130+ countries, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore implemented their own digital tax rules in 2020 (Dylan Loh/Nikkei Asia)

Dylan Loh / Nikkei Asia:
While OECD works on digital taxation framework with 130+ countries, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore implemented their own digital tax rules in 2020 — E-commerce has boomed in Asia during pandemic but new levies challenge profits,nbsp; — SINGAPORE — Governments across the Association …
