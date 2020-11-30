While OECD works on digital taxation framework with 130+ countries, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore implemented their own digital tax rules in 2020 (Dylan Loh/Nikkei Asia)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
29


Dylan Loh / Nikkei Asia:

While OECD works on digital taxation framework with 130+ countries, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore implemented their own digital tax rules in 2020  —  E-commerce has boomed in Asia during pandemic but new levies challenge profits,nbsp; —  SINGAPORE — Governments across the Association …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR