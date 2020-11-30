What channel is Seahawks vs. Eagles on today? Schedule, time for ‘Monday Night Football’ in Week 12

Seattle returns to national television, this week on “Monday Night Football,” to face a struggling Eagles team attempting to keep pace in the NFC East.

The Seahawks (7-3) picked up a big win over Arizona last week but sit in second place in the NFC West behind the Rams thanks to Los Angeles winning a head-to-head matchup in Week 10. Following a hot start to the season in which he emerged as an MVP favorite, Russell Wilson has had a problem holding onto the ball the last three weeks. While he broke a streak against Los Angeles of two straight games with a pair of interceptions, Wilson still fumbled twice.

The Eagles (3-6-1) are tied for the fewest wins in the NFC, but with a win over Seattle, would move into first place of the NFC East. Philadelphia lost in Week 11 to Cleveland with Carson Wentz recording his sixth game this season with multiple interceptions. Wentz has thrown three more interceptions than any other quarterback and has been sacked 40 times, seven more than Wilson who sits in second.

This is each team’s only appearance on “Monday Night Football” this year.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Seahawks vs. Eagles game on Monday night, including kickoff time, TV channels and a full “Monday Night Football” schedule.

What channel is Seahawks vs. Eagles on today?

TV channel (national): ESPN

ESPN Live stream: ESPN app, fuboTV

ESPN has a new crew for “Monday Night Football” this year and it will feature Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese (color analyst), Louis Riddick (color analyst) and Lisa Salters (sideline reporter).

In Canada, viewers can watch Seahawks vs. Eagles on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.

Seahawks vs. Eagles start time

Date: Monday, Nov. 29

Monday, Nov. 29 Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

​Seahawks vs. Eagles starts at the normal “Monday Night Football” time and is the only game on Monday, after Weeks 4 and 6 each had a pair of games on Monday stemming from COVID-19 related postponements.

Monday Night Football schedule 2020

Week 1 Sept. 14 Steelers 26, Giants 16 Week 1 Sept. 14 Titans 16, Broncos 14 Week 2 Sept. 21 Raiders 34, Saints 24 Week 3 Sept. 28 Chiefs 34, Ravens 20 Week 4 Oct. 5 Packers 30, Falcons 16 Week 5 Oct. 12 Saints 30, Chargers 27 Week 6 Oct. 19 Cardinals 38, Cowboys 10 Week 7 Oct. 26 Rams 24, Bears 10 Week 8 Nov. 2 Buccaneers 25, Giants 23 Week 9 Nov. 9 Patriots 30, Jets 27 Week 10 Nov. 16 Vikings 19, Bears 13 Week 11 Nov. 23 Rams 27, Buccaneers 24 Week 12 Nov. 30 Philadelphia Eagles vs. Seattle Seahawks Week 13 Dec. 7 San Francisco 49ers vs. Buffalo Bills Week 14 Dec. 14 Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens Week 15 Dec. 21 Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Week 16 Dec. 28 New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills

