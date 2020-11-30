Home Sports Week 13 Fantasy WR Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts at wide receiver

Week 13 Fantasy WR Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts at wide receiver

Lisa Witt
This is a must-win week for many fantasy owners, so having Tampa’s and Carolina’s talented wide receivers on bye is less than ideal. Removing those six names hurts the depth of our Week 13 fantasy WR rankings, but there are still plenty of worthwhile options to consider for your start ’em, sit ’em decisions — barring injuries, of course. 

Banged-up players are a constant worry this time of year, though, as teams that are out of contention will be extra careful with players and teams already ticketed for the playoffs will want to make sure they’re at full strength for the postseason. That means receivers like Kenny Golladay (@ Bears), DJ Chark (@ Vikings), and Julio Jones (vs. Saints) are questionable to suit up this week, and there are sure to be more late-week scratches. 

WEEK 13 PPR RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

As it stands, our rankings look pretty stacked through the WR3 tier. A few key guys are dropping because of matchups and QB issues, with Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins (@ Dolphins) suffering because of both. Christian Kirk (vs. Rams), Mike Williams (vs. Patriots), Travis Fulgham and Jalen Reagor (@ Packers), and Marvin Jones (@ Bears) are some of the usual WR3 candidates who are in tough spots this week. The Steelers talented trio of WRs also has a brutal matchup against Washington, but it’s tougher to bench any of them given how many targets they usually get. 

WEEK 13 STANDARD RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Running back | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

There are plenty of sleepers with favorable matchups to consider instead of those guys. Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton (@ Seahawks), Corey Davis (vs. Browns), Michael Pittman Jr. and T.Y. Hilton (@ Texans), Nelson Agholor (@ Jets), Marquise Brown  (vs. Cowboys), Jarvis Landry (@ Titans), and Keelan Cole (@ Vikings) are all viable options. Going deeper, Josh Reynolds (@ Cardinals), Henry Ruggs and Hunter Renfrow (@ Jets), Breshad Perriman and Denzel Mims (vs. Raiders), and Darnell Mooney and Anthony Miller (vs. Lions) could work as WR3/flexes in deeper leagues. 

It might be tough deciding on a WR3 this week, but between solid receivers in bad matchups and boom-or-bust guys in favorable matchups, you should be able to find either a high-floor or high-ceiling option. Decide what type of receiver fits better in your lineup and use the rankings below to pick the right one. 

Note: Check back all week leading up to kickoff, as we’ll continue to update our WR rankings based on the latest news and injuries.

Week 13 Fantasy WR Rankings (Standard)

These rankings are for non-PPR leagues.

RankPlayer
1Tyreek Hill, KC vs. DEN
2Michael Thomas, NO @ ATL
3Davante Adams, GB vs. PHI
4Adam Thielen, MIN vs. JAX
5A.J. Brown, TEN vs. CLE
6Calvin Ridley, ATL vs. NO
7Stefon Diggs, BUF @ SF
8Terry McLaurin, WAS @ PIT
9Allen Robinson, CHI vs. DET
10Julio Jones, ATL vs. NO
11DeAndre Hopkins, ARI vs. LAR
12DK Metcalf, SEA vs. NYG
13DeVante Parker, MIA vs. CIN
14Justin Jefferson, MIN vs. JAX
15Cooper Kupp, LAR @ ARI
16Tyler Lockett, SEA vs. NYG
17Robert Woods, LAR @ ARI
18Keenan Allen, LAC vs. NE
19Sterling Shepard, NYG @ SEA
20Will Fuller V, HOU vs. IND
21Diontae Johnson, PIT vs. WAS
22Amari Cooper, DAL @ BAL
23Chase Claypool, PIT vs. WAS
24Deebo Samuel, SF vs. BUF
25JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT vs. WAS
27DJ Chark, JAX @ MIN
28Kenny Golladay, DET @ CHI
29Corey Davis, TEN vs. CLE
30Brandon Aiyuk, SF vs. BUF
31CeeDee Lamb, DAL @ BAL
32Emmanuel Sanders, NO @ ATL
33Jerry Jeudy, DEN @ KC
34Nelson Agholor, LV @ NYJ
26Darius Slayton, NYG @ SEA
35Marquise Brown, BAL vs. DAL
36Brandin Cooks, HOU vs. IND
37Tee Higgins, CIN @ MIA
38Jarvis Landry, CLE @ TEN
39Tyler Boyd, CIN @ MIA
40Jakobi Meyers, NE @ LAC
41Michael Pittman Jr., IND @ HOU
42Breshad Perriman, NYJ vs. LV
43Jamison Crowder, NYJ vs. LV
44Christian Kirk, ARI vs. LAR
45Cole Beasley, BUF @ SF
46Keelan Cole, JAX @ MIN
47T.Y. Hilton, IND @ HOU
48Mike Williams, LAC vs. NE
49Travis Fulgham, PHI @ GB
50Rashard Higgins, CLE @ TEN
51Jalen Reagor, PHI @ GB
52Tim Patrick, DEN @ KC
53Marvin Jones, DET @ CHI
54Josh Reynolds, LAR @ ARI
55Hunter Renfrow, LV @ NYJ
67Golden Tate, NYG @ SEA
56Henry Ruggs III, LV @ NYJ
57Sammy Watkins, KC vs. DEN
58Allen Lazard, GB vs. PHI
59Gabriel Davis, BUF @ SF
60Damiere Byrd, NE @ LAC
61Jakeem Grant, MIA vs. CIN
62Russell Gage, ATL vs. NO
63Tre’Quan Smith, NO @ ATL
64Zach Pascal, IND @ HOU
65Darnell Mooney, CHI vs. DET
66Mecole Hardman, KC vs. DEN
68KJ Hamler, DEN @ KC
69Denzel Mims, NYJ vs. LV
70Miles Boykin, BAL vs. DAL
71Cam Sims WAS @ PIT
72A.J. Green, CIN @ MIA
73Michael Gallup, DAL @ BAL
74Anthony Miller, CHI vs. DET
75Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB vs. PHI
76Demarcus Robinson, KC vs. DEN
77Keke Coutee HOU vs. IND
78Greg Ward Jr., PHI @ GB
79Larry Fitzgerald, ARI vs. LAR
80David Moore, SEA vs. NYG
81Olamide Zaccheaus, ATL vs. NO
82Jalen Guyton, LAC vs. NE
83N’Keal Harry, NE @ LAC
84Kendrick Bourne, SF vs. BUF
85Andy Isabella, ARI vs. LAR
86James Washington, PIT vs. WAS

