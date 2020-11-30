Home Sports Week 13 Fantasy WR PPR Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts

Week 13 Fantasy WR PPR Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts

Fantasy football owners could do without Buccaneers’ and Panthers’ wide receivers being on bye this week, as both teams feature some PPR staples, but our Week 13 WR PPR rankings are still fairly loaded through the starters’ tier. Injuries and COVID could eventually thin things out by kickoff next week, but for now, there are plenty of viable receivers for your start ’em, sit ’em decisions.

PPR formats allow for more worthwhile starting options, as high-target guys in bad matchups, such as CeeDee Lamb (@ Ravens), Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd (@ Dolphins), Jakobi Meyers (@ Chargers),JuJu Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson (vs. Washington), and Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk (vs. Bills), still have high floors and should be in most fantasy lineups. 

There are still plenty of receivers in bad matchups who are risky, though. Christian Kirk (vs. Rams), Mike Williams (vs. Patriots), Jalen Reagor and Travis Fulgham (@ Packers), Brandin Cooks (vs. Colts), and Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones (@ Bears) all fit that bill, and boom-or-bust, low-target receivers like Emmanuel Sanders (@ Falcons), Nelson Agholor (@ Jets), and Marquise Brown (vs. Cowboys) also are tough to trust. That latter group is full of players with highly favorable matchups, though, so their ceilings are high even in PPR.

If you need some more sleepers to slot in your lineups, Sterling Shepard (@ Seahawks) is as good as it gets in PPR formats, but Corey Davis (vs. Browns), Michael Pittman Jr. (@ Texans), and Jarvis Landry (@ Titans) should also have good games. Keelan Cole (@ Vikings), Darius Slayton (@ Seahawks), Josh Reynolds (@ Cardinals), Breshad Perriman (vs. Raiders), Darnell Mooney (vs. Lions), and Hunter Renfrow (@ Jets) aren’t quite as automatic for targets, but they have very exploitable matchups, as well, and have all seen significant targets in various games this year. 

If possible, fantasy owners will want to grab WR reinforcements early in the week in preparation for injuries/COVID announcements leading up to Sunday. That could always backfire, as the receivers you pick up could just as easily wind up being scratched, but it’s the one position where it’s easy to identify favorable matchups and you don’t necessarily need an injury to a starter in order for a secondary guy to have value. Plan ahead, stock up, and weigh all the factors (matchup, targets, etc.) when making your final lineup decisions.

Note: Check back all week leading up to kickoff, as we’ll continue to update our WR PPR rankings based on the latest news and injuries.

Week 13 Fantasy WR PPR Rankings

These rankings are for full-point PPR leagues

 

RankPlayer
1Tyreek Hill, KC vs. DEN
2Michael Thomas, NO @ ATL
3Davante Adams, GB vs. PHI
4Adam Thielen, MIN vs. JAX
5A.J. Brown, TEN vs. CLE
6Calvin Ridley, ATL vs. NO
7Stefon Diggs, BUF @ SF
8Allen Robinson, CHI vs. DET
9Terry McLaurin, WAS @ PIT
10Julio Jones, ATL vs. NO
11DeAndre Hopkins, ARI vs. LAR
12DeVante Parker, MIA vs. CIN
13Justin Jefferson, MIN vs. JAX
14Tyler Lockett, SEA vs. NYG
15DK Metcalf, SEA vs. NYG
16Sterling Shepard, NYG @ SEA
17Keenan Allen, LAC vs. NE
18Diontae Johnson, PIT vs. WAS
19Amari Cooper, DAL @ BAL
20Will Fuller V, HOU vs. IND
21Robert Woods, LAR @ ARI
22Cooper Kupp, LAR @ ARI
23Deebo Samuel, SF vs. BUF
24JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT vs. WAS
25Chase Claypool, PIT vs. WAS
26CeeDee Lamb, DAL @ BAL
27DJ Chark, JAX @ MIN
28Corey Davis, TEN vs. CLE
29Kenny Golladay, DET @ CHI
30Brandon Aiyuk, SF vs. BUF
31Tee Higgins, CIN @ MIA
32Jarvis Landry, CLE @ TEN
33Jakobi Meyers, NE @ LAC
34Emmanuel Sanders, NO @ ATL
35Jerry Jeudy, DEN @ KC
36Nelson Agholor, LV @ NYJ
37Tyler Boyd, CIN @ MIA
38Darius Slayton, NYG @ SEA
39Jamison Crowder, NYJ vs. LV
40Marquise Brown, BAL vs. DAL
41Brandin Cooks, HOU vs. IND
42Cole Beasley, BUF @ SF
43Breshad Perriman, NYJ vs. LV
44Michael Pittman Jr., IND @ HOU
45Christian Kirk, ARI vs. LAR
46Keelan Cole, JAX @ MIN
47T.Y. Hilton, IND @ HOU
48Mike Williams, LAC vs. NE
49Travis Fulgham, PHI @ GB
50Golden Tate, NYG @ SEA
51Tim Patrick, DEN @ KC
52Hunter Renfrow, LV @ NYJ
53Rashard Higgins, CLE @ TEN
54Jalen Reagor, PHI @ GB
55Marvin Jones, DET @ CHI
56Josh Reynolds, LAR @ ARI
57Damiere Byrd, NE @ LAC
58Henry Ruggs III, LV @ NYJ
59Sammy Watkins, KC vs. DEN
60Allen Lazard, GB vs. PHI
61Jakeem Grant, MIA vs. CIN
62Russell Gage, ATL vs. NO
63Darnell Mooney, CHI vs. DET
64KJ Hamler, DEN @ KC
65Denzel Mims, NYJ vs. LV
66Gabriel Davis, BUF @ SF
67Tre’Quan Smith, NO @ ATL
68Zach Pascal, IND @ HOU
69Mecole Hardman, KC vs. DEN
70Miles Boykin, BAL vs. DAL
71Cam Sims WAS @ PIT
72A.J. Green, CIN @ MIA
73Michael Gallup, DAL @ BAL
74Anthony Miller, CHI vs. DET
75Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB vs. PHI
76Demarcus Robinson, KC vs. DEN
77Keke Coutee HOU vs. IND
78Greg Ward Jr., PHI @ GB
79Larry Fitzgerald, ARI vs. LAR
80David Moore, SEA vs. NYG
81Olamide Zaccheaus, ATL vs. NO
82Jalen Guyton, LAC vs. NE
83N’Keal Harry, NE @ LAC
84Kendrick Bourne, SF vs. BUF
85Andy Isabella, ARI vs. LAR
86James Washington, PIT vs. WAS

