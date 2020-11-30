Week 13 Fantasy RB Rankings: Must starts, sleepers, potential busts at running back

We’re down to our final two byes of the season, as the Panthers and Bucs being off this week means no Christian McCaffrey, Mike Davis, Ronald Jones, or Leonard Fournette in our Week 13 fantasy RB rankings. There also could be a few key injuries and COVID-related issues that will continue to thin out the running back spot, but at least a few familiar faces are set to return.

First, let’s focus on the guys who will be out. James Conner and Jonathan Taylor landed on the COVID list late in the lead-up to Week 12, and it seems likely they will miss Week 13 (though there is some question whether that’s a certainty). As a result, we’ll be omitting them from these rankings for now. That will cause Nyheim Hines (@ Texans) to rise to the RB2 range, while Benny Snell (vs. Washington) and Jordan Wilkins (@ Texans) have high-end flex value. Todd Gurley (knee) didn’t practice in Week 12, so we’ll assume he’ll miss Week 13, which opens the door for Brian Hill and Ito Smith (vs. Saints) to make some noise.

Despite these issues, our rankings are strong overall thanks to some other players who could potentially return from injuries. Austin Ekeler (vs. Patriots) and Raheem Mostert (vs. Bills) returned to action last Sunday, while Chris Carson (vs. Giants) is set to return on Monday night. Myles Gaskin (vs. Bengals), D’Andre Swift (@ Bears), and David Johnson (vs. Colts) all have good chances of returning in Week 13, and all are worthwhile RB2s/flexes in our rankings. Justin Jackson (knee) and Devonta Freeman (ankle) are also eligible to return this week, but they’re not in our rankings at the start of the week.

Injuries in recent weeks have allowed Wayne Gallman (@ Seahawks) and Giovani Bernard (@ Dolphins) to take control of the Giants and Bengals backfields, while JK Dobbins (vs. Cowboys) looked to be en route to being the Ravens’ lead back before a positive COVID test knocked him out for Week 12. Those players should continue to be temporary lead backs and will certainly be RB2s thanks to volume alone.

Another similar player is Frank Gore (vs. Raiders). He has a great matchup against the Raiders this week and should get 15-plus touches. No one wants to start Gore with their season on the line, but he has a high floor and carries a decent amount of value in standard leagues. Someone like Cam Akers (@ Cardinals) is a more exciting option, as he looks to be breaking out as the Rams lead back, but you never know how many touches he’ll get on a weekly basis. If you need to go for a higher-ceiling back, Akers would be your guy, but if you need “safe points,” then Gore can get the job done.

Reminder: As always, we expect to make plenty of changes to these RB rankings throughout the week, so check back for updates.

Week 13 Fantasy RB Rankings (Standard)

These rankings are for non-PPR leagues.

RankPlayer
1Dalvin Cook, MIN vs. JAX
2Derrick Henry, TEN vs. CLE
3Alvin Kamara, NO @ ATL
4James Robinson, JAX @ MIN
5Nick Chubb, CLE @ TEN
6Miles Sanders, PHI @ GB
7Aaron Jones, GB vs. PHI
8Antonio Gibson, WAS @ PIT
9David Montgomery, CHI vs. DET
10Josh Jacobs, LV @ NYJ
11Chris Carson, SEA vs. NYG
12Austin Ekeler, LAC vs. NE
13Ezekiel Elliott, DAL @ BAL
14Raheem Mostert, SF vs. BUF
15Nyheim Hines, IND @ HOU
16Melvin Gordon, DEN @ KC
17Kareem Hunt, CLE @ TEN
18Damien Harris, NE @ LAC
19Myles Gaskin, MIA vs. CIN
20Wayne Gallman, NYG @ SEA
21David Johnson, HOU vs. IND
22Kenyan Drake, ARI vs. LAR
23JK Dobbins, BAL vs. DAL
24Giovani Bernard, CIN @ MIA
25Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC vs. DEN
26Benny Snell, PIT vs. WAS
27D’Andre Swift, DET @ CHI
28Frank Gore, NYJ vs. LV
29Cam Akers, LAR @ ARI
30Jordan Wilkins, IND @ HOU
31Brian Hill, ATL vs. NO
32Zack Moss, BUF @ SF
33J.D. McKissic, WAS @ PIT
34Gus Edwards, BAL vs. DAL
35Darrell Henderson, LAR @ ARI
36Royce Freeman, DEN @ KC
37Ito Smith, ATL vs. NO
38Salvon Ahmed, MIA vs. CIN
39Kalen Ballage, LAC vs. NE
40Devontae Booker, LV @ NYJ
41James White, NE @ LAC
42Mark Ingram, BAL vs. DAL
43Le’Veon Bell, KC vs. DEN
44Chase Edmonds, ARI vs. LAR
45Devin Singletary, BUF @ SF
46Duke Johnson, HOU vs. IND
47Latavius Murray, NO @ ATL
48Jeff Wilson Jr., SF vs. BUF
49Jamaal Williams, GB vs. PHI
50Carlos Hyde, SEA vs. NYG
51Adrian Peterson, DET @ CHI
52Anthony McFarland, PIT vs. WAS
53Jerick McKinnon, SF vs. BUF
54Malcolm Brown, LAR @ ARI
55Tony Pollard, DAL @ BAL
56Kerryon Johnson, DET @ CHI
57Matt Breida, MIA vs. CIN
58Dion Lewis, NYG @ SEA
59Samaje Perine, CIN @ MIA
60Boston Scott, PHI @ GB
61Alexander Mattison, MIN vs. JAX
62Joshua Kelley, LAC vs. NE
63Ty Johnson, NYJ vs. LV
64Corey Clement, PHI @ GB
65Darrel Williams, KC vs. DEN
66D’Onta Foreman, TEN vs. CLE
67Sony Michel, NE @ LAC
68Jeremy McNichols, TEN vs. CLE

