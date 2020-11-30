Week 13 Fantasy RB PPR Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts

Christian McCaffrey is on bye this week, which would normally be a big deal, but considering how much time he’s spent on the IR this year, he’s not exactly “missed” in our Week 13 fantasy RB PPR rankings. Still, not having Panthers and Buccaneers backs — as well as several injury/COVID concerns — hurts the running back depth overall. Fortunately, there is also a notable group of injured RBs ready to return to action, so there is no shortage of start ’em, sit ’em options and potential sleepers.

Chris Carson (vs. Giants), Raheem Mostert (vs. Bills), and Austin Ekeler (vs. Patriots) returned in Week 12 and will solidify the borderline-RB1 range. Myles Gaskin (vs. Bengals), D’Andre Swift (@ Bears), David Johnson (vs. Colts) look set to return this week, and all should be in fantasy lineups, as well.

However, there are a few key players who could remain out of action. James Conner and Jonathan Taylor were put on the COVID list late last week, so they figure to be quarantining this week. Todd Gurley (knee) also may not be able to play, so the likes of Benny Snell (vs. Washington), Jordan Wilkins (@ Texans), Nyheim Hines (@ Texans), and Brian Hill (vs. Saints) will be on the rise in Week 13.

As usual, there are a handful of sleepers who really rise in PPR formats, including J.D. McKissic (@ Steelers), James White (@ Chargers), and Chase Edmonds (vs. Rams). It’s worth noting, though, that several other “PPR backs” have ascended to bigger roles, with Hines (@ Texans) and D’Andre Swift (@ Bears) essentially becoming starters. Cam Akers (@ Cardinals) has also been playing more lately and has the potential to be a big PPR contributor if given the chance. 

Some power backs, like Damien Harris (@ Chargers) and Wayne Gallman (@ Seahawks, lose a little bit of value in PPR, but given how many scoring chances they get, they still are worth starting. Even someone like Frank Gore (vs. Raiders) has more value than you might think in PPR, as he hauled in all three targets last week in addition to 18 carries. 

Reminder: As always, we expect to make plenty of changes to these RB PPR rankings throughout the week, so check back for updates.

Week 13 Fantasy RB PPR Rankings

These rankings are for full-point PPR leagues.

RankPlayer
1Dalvin Cook, MIN vs. JAX
2Alvin Kamara, NO @ ATL
3Derrick Henry, TEN vs. CLE
4James Robinson, JAX @ MIN
5Nick Chubb, CLE @ TEN
6Miles Sanders, PHI @ GB
7Austin Ekeler, LAC vs. NE
8Aaron Jones, GB vs. PHI
9Antonio Gibson, WAS @ PIT
10David Montgomery, CHI vs. DET
11Chris Carson, SEA vs. NYG
12Josh Jacobs, LV @ NYJ
13Nyheim Hines, IND @ HOU
14Ezekiel Elliott, DAL @ BAL
15Kareem Hunt, CLE @ TEN
16Raheem Mostert, SF vs. BUF
17Myles Gaskin, MIA vs. CIN
18Melvin Gordon, DEN @ KC
19Damien Harris, NE @ LAC
20David Johnson, HOU vs. IND
21Kenyan Drake, ARI vs. LAR
22Giovani Bernard, CIN @ MIA
23Wayne Gallman, NYG @ SEA
24Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC vs. DEN
25JK Dobbins, BAL vs. DAL
26D’Andre Swift, DET @ CHI
27Benny Snell, PIT vs. WAS
28J.D. McKissic, WAS @ PIT
29Frank Gore, NYJ vs. LV
30Cam Akers, LAR @ ARI
31Jordan Wilkins, IND @ HOU
32Brian Hill, ATL vs. NO
33Zack Moss, BUF @ SF
34Darrell Henderson, LAR @ ARI
35James White, NE @ LAC
36Ito Smith, ATL vs. NO
37Gus Edwards, BAL vs. DAL
38Royce Freeman, DEN @ KC
39Chase Edmonds, ARI vs. LAR
40Duke Johnson, HOU vs. IND
41Salvon Ahmed, MIA vs. CIN
42Kalen Ballage, LAC vs. NE
43Devontae Booker, LV @ NYJ
44Jerick McKinnon, SF vs. BUF
45Mark Ingram, BAL vs. DAL
46Le’Veon Bell, KC vs. DEN
47Devin Singletary, BUF @ SF
48Latavius Murray, NO @ ATL
49Jamaal Williams, GB vs. PHI
50Jeff Wilson Jr., SF vs. BUF
51Carlos Hyde, SEA vs. NYG
52Kerryon Johnson, DET @ CHI
53Adrian Peterson, DET @ CHI
54Anthony McFarland, PIT vs. WAS
55Boston Scott, PHI @ GB
56Malcolm Brown, LAR @ ARI
57Tony Pollard, DAL @ BAL
58Matt Breida, MIA vs. CIN
59Dion Lewis, NYG @ SEA
60Samaje Perine, CIN @ MIA
61Alexander Mattison, MIN vs. JAX
62Joshua Kelley, LAC vs. NE
63Ty Johnson, NYJ vs. LV
64Corey Clement, PHI @ GB
65Darrel Williams, KC vs. DEN
66D’Onta Foreman, TEN vs. CLE
67Sony Michel, NE @ LAC
68Jeremy McNichols, TEN vs. CLE

