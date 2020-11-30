We Remember Jake Gyllenhaal’s Stacked Dating History All Too Well

After co-starring together in Rendition—though they had no scenes together during the shoot in Morocco—rumors start flying that Witherspoon has moved on from her divorce from Ryan Philippe with Gyllenhaal.

And in October 2008, she couldn’t help but gush about her beau to Vogue.

“He’s very supportive,” she said. “Suffice it to say, I’m very happy in life, and I’m very lucky to have a lot of really supportive people around me who care very much for me, and, you know, that’s all you can hope for in life. I am very blessed in that way.”

Gylleenhaal was often photographed with Witherspoon and her two kids, Ava and Deacon, and the pair spent quality time together away from L.A.

“Jake is a great cook,” Witherspoon told InStyle. “He does a lot. We spend the weekends outside L.A, in Ojai, where I have a farmhouse. We have chickens and we grow cucumbers and tomatoes. I love it.”

And Gyllenhaal seemed to love spending time with Witherspoon’s kids.

“I’ve learned so much from the kids in my life, and somehow they just become the center of your life and the way you look at things,” he reportedly told Grazia Australia. “Obviously I exist in my girlfriend’s world and my sister’s world in a different way, but it’s opened my heart and I feel much more grown up and want to be grown up as a result of it.”