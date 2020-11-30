Waze for iOS testing support for CarPlay’s dashboard mode in beta

Google’s Waze platform arrived on Apple CarPlay in 2018, and now it’s about to adopt one of Apple’s latest features. It appears that Waze will soon support CarPlay’s dashboard mode.

A photo obtained by the Verge shows Waze showing its navigation interface on the CarPlay dashboard. This feature splits the “homescreen” view of CarPlay with a handful of widgets that show different bits of data. In this case, Waze shows a minimized navigation view with an ETA, view of the map, and the speed limit. Interestingly, there are no reporting features on this view.

Apparently, this feature is being tested in beta right now. Waze wouldn’t directly confirm as much, but the user who sent the image below claims to be in a private beta testing group for the Waze iOS app. Seeing as Waze didn’t confirm any details about this test, it’s unclear when the feature will roll out publicly.

Google Maps added support for the dashboard back in August.

Beyond CarPlay dashboard support, this Waze beta update also adds support for lane guidance in the iOS app, a huge upgrade for navigation especially when dealing with complex intersections. That feature was announced in September.

More on Waze:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: