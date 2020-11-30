US President-elect Biden breaks foot while playing with dog

US President-elect Joe Biden fractured his right foot on Saturday while playing with his dog.

He will likely wear a walking boot over the next several weeks.

“Initial x-rays did not show any obvious fracture,” but medical staff ordered a more detailed CT scan, his doctor, Kevin O’Connor, said in a statement.

The subsequent scan found tiny fractures of two small bones in the middle of his right foot, O’Connor said.

“It is anticipated that he will likely require a walking boot for several weeks,” O’Connor said.

Fractures are a common concern as people age, but Biden’s appears to be a relatively mild one based on his doctor’s statement and the planned treatment.

When he’s inaugurated in January, he will be the oldest president at 78.

Reporters said Biden was visibly limping when he walked to an imaging centre for the CT scan.

Biden sustained the injury playing with Major, one of the Bidens’ two dogs. The president-elect and his wife Dr Jill Biden adopted Major in 2018, and acquired their first dog, Champ, after the 2008 election.

The couple plans to bring both dogs to the White House and get a cat.

Last December he released a doctor’s report that disclosed he takes a statin to keep his cholesterol at healthy levels, but his doctor described him as “healthy, vigorous” and “fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency.”