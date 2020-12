Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry now has his own standalone brand with Under Armour.

The company announced the Curry Brand on Monday in an effort to compete with Nike’s Jordan Brand, according to CNBC’s Lauren Thomas. Curry’s new line will feature on CurryBrand.com and feature shoes and other forms of apparel.

While the brand will initially feature items for basketball and golf, Curry’s other favorite sport, Thomas says it’ll eventually expand to running and women’s sections.