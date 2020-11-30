UK Police Arrest Man Suspected Of Murdering 21 Savage’s Brother!!

A suspect has been arrested and charged over the murder of 21 Savage’s younger brother Terrell Davis.

Davis was stabbed on November 22 following an argument.

The London Metropolitan Police released a statement on the arrest of the man suspect — saying that a young man named 21-year-old Tyrece Fuller was taken into custody on Saturday.

He will appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

“Police are investigating a fatal stabbing after they were called at 17:59hrs on Sunday November 22 by the London Ambulance Service to a location in Ramillies Close, Lambeth, SW2,” a statement from the London Metropolitan Police reads. “Officers attended, along with colleagues from the London Air Ambulance, but the 27-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s next of kin have been informed and they are being supported by specially trained officers. No arrests have been made at this stage. A crime scene remains in place at the location, and officers are continuing their enquires.”