U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 1.09% By .com

.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the lost 1.09%, while the index lost 0.51%, and the index added 0.01%.

The best performers of the session on the were Apple Inc (NASDAQ:), which rose 3.59% or 4.19 points to trade at 120.78 at the close. Meanwhile, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:) added 1.39% or 0.66 points to end at 48.11 and Walmart Inc (NYSE:) was up 0.44% or 0.66 points to 152.26 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Chevron Corp (NYSE:), which fell 4.11% or 3.75 points to trade at 87.56 at the close. Dow Inc (NYSE:) declined 3.74% or 2.07 points to end at 53.33 and The Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:) was down 2.77% or 3.73 points to 130.71.

The top performers on the S,amp;P 500 were IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:) which rose 7.15% to 99.20, Coty Inc (NYSE:) which was up 6.53% to settle at 7.34 and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 6.01% to close at 92.43.

The worst performers were EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:) which was down 6.67% to 48.00 in late trade, Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:) which lost 6.57% to settle at 102.84 and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:) which was down 5.89% to 40.26 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were China Automotive Systems Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 128.72% to 8.76, Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 100.13% to settle at 0.74 and Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 61.38% to close at 0.3389.

The worst performers were Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:) which was down 26.89% to 20.42 in late trade, Appian Corp (NASDAQ:) which lost 25.76% to settle at 143.93 and Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 25.70% to 10.12 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2185 to 761 and 56 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1808 fell and 1037 advanced, while 59 ended unchanged.

Shares in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; up 7.15% or 6.62 to 99.20. Shares in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; up 6.01% or 5.24 to 92.43. Shares in China Automotive Systems Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 128.72% or 4.93 to 8.76.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P 500 options, was up 0.48% to 20.94.

Gold Futures for February delivery was down 0.33% or 5.95 to $1782.15 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in January rose 0.04% or 0.02 to hit $45.55 a barrel, while the February Brent oil contract fell 0.33% or 0.16 to trade at $48.09 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.24% to 1.1933, while USD/JPY rose 0.27% to 104.36.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.15% at 91.942.

