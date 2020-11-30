Twitter Reacts To Young Thug’s Andre 3000 Remarks!!

Young Thug recently faced backlash over remarks he made during an interview — where he was asked about OutKast legend Andre 3000 — and Twitter was in an uproar.

“I only did that for my generation though,” he said on T.I.’s ExpediTIously podcast. “I can’t rap you two Andre 3000 songs. I ain’t never paid attention to him. Never in my life.”

T.I. then responded: “You crazy. You’re missing out. Y’all need to work together. Your motherf* ckin’ next move, just like you went and worked with Elton John.”

“But the difference between Elton John and Andre is, to simplify it, Elton John likes to kiss ass, and Dre likes his ass kissed,” Thugger replied. “Elton John like, ‘Hey! I like you, I remember your first song, I remember Gucci first song, when Guwop getting out?’ He a fan type of n*gga, to the point where I’m like ‘let’s do music,’ and he’s like ‘n*gga bet.’ Andre more like, and this is his secretary ‘Ey, tell the n*gga it’s Thug, n*gga.”

Here’s how Twitter reacted: