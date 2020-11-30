Turquoise Hill Resources’ Mongolia row worsens as U.S. hedge fund threatens legal action

Article content continued

Rio has said it will not allow TRQ to take on more than US$500 million in additional debt, telling the company to plug a funding gap of up to US$3 billion by reprofiling loans and raising equity.

That move has alarmed minority TRQ shareholders including Pentwater, which owns almost 10 per cent of the company. They fear being diluted if the company is not allowed to issue more debt or raise cash by selling the rights to future gold production from Oyu Tolgoi.

Pentwater said TRQ’s current financing agreements with Rio were written to allow for US$1.6 billion of supplemental debt financing.

“Rio is attempting to force Turquoise Hill to conduct an equity raise despite the fact that the current equity price severely undervalues the company, and despite the fact that there are much cheaper and more advantageous financing options available,” said Halbower.

Separately, one of the frontrunners to replace Rio’s outgoing chief executive Jean-Sébastien Jacques ruled himself out of the running for the job on Monday.

Newcrest Mining chief executive Sandeep Biswas said in an email to staff that he was not “interested in any other CEO role outside Newcrest”.

After four years at the helm of Rio, Jacques stepped down in September following an investor backlash over the destruction of a sacred Aboriginal site to make way for the expansion of the mine. Rio has appointed MWM Consulting to help find its next chief executive.

