Tristan Thompson Is Now A US Citizen

Tristan Thompson, NBA star and baby daddy of reality television star, Khloe Kardashian, is officially a U.S. citizen.

He shared the news with his fans on social media.

“I came to the US on a student visa and have always had big dreams. I’m now truly living the American dream,” Thompson said in a statement.

Tristan was born in Canada. He recently agreed to join the Boston Celtics, and the photo was shared on Twitter by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services-Western Region Twitter account.

Tristan split from Khloe more than a year and a half ago after he was outed for kissing Jordyn Woods, who was the best friend of Khloe’s sister, Kylie Jenner at the time.

KHLOE KARDASHIAN WANTS A BABY

They rekindled their romance earlier this summer and have all but gone Instagram official. Both have made it clear they’d be happy to have another child together… there are also rumors circulating that they could be heading down the aisle together sometimes in the near future.