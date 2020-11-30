Tristan Thompson Is Now A US Citizen

Tristan Thompson, NBA star and baby daddy of reality television star, Khloe Kardashian, is officially a U.S. citizen.

He shared the news with his fans on social media.

“I came to the US on a student visa and have always had big dreams. I’m now truly living the American dream,” Thompson said in a statement.

Tristan was born in Canada. He recently agreed to join the Boston Celtics, and the photo was shared on Twitter by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services-Western Region Twitter account.

