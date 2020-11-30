Top 10 Cyber Monday deals still available

The sun is beginning to set on Cyber Monday, and thus, a November to remember filled with four weeks of never-end deals. If you’re just catching up on this year’s Cyber Monday sale, there are still plenty of great deals to be had. Those looking for the best deals still available at this time will want to go no further than our curated list down below. There are still a few hours left, and the top 10 Cyber Monday deals for the taking include some of the latest tech from Apple, Google, and others, alongside home goods and fashion. Hit the jump for the full lot.

10) Wyze Cameras see rare discounts for Cyber Monday

This Gold Box was a surprise over at Amazon but one we were thrilled to see. Wyze smart cameras are rarely discounted, with today’s deal marking a new all-time low. Wyze Cam Pan, now $30, upgrades your smart home setup with 1080p recording and live streaming features alongside Alexa and Assistant integrating. Living up to its name, you’ll find pan, tilt, and zoom functionality here, as well.

9) Fashion deals for every budget

The Cyber Monday Fashion deals are rolling in with up to 75% off top brands for this season. Plus, a majority of retailers are offering free shipping as well. Score deals on activewear from Nike, adidas, New Balance, as well as outerwear from The North Face and Merrell. Plus, polish your look with huge discounts on Cole Haan, Nordstrom, and many more. We’ve done the hard work for you and put together a list of all of the best Cyber Monday sales on this page.

8) VIZIO’s latest TVs hit all-time lows

The latest P-Series from VIZIO is getting a discount for Cyber Monday in the form of its 65-inch model at $970. That’s down from the usual $1,200 price tag. As one of VIZIO’s latest TVs, this P-Series model delivers a 65-inch panel complete with 4K HDR picture, 200 local dimming zones for better contrast, and a 240Hz refresh rate. So whether you’re looking to enjoy as close to a movie theater experience at home as possible or want a new TV to keep up with PS5 and Xbox Series X, this is worth a look. On top of AirPlay 2 and other smart features, four HDMI ports, Ethernet, and USB connectivity round out the features.

7) ’s official Cyber Monday Mac bundle

Some people think that Big Sur is the biggest thing to happen to macOS this year. We would disagree. With 12 award-winning apps — including Parallels Desktop and Luminar 4 — the Official Cyber Monday Mac Bundle is making waves. You can get it today for just $42 at 9to5Toys Specials. The bundle also includes Luminar 4, winner of Outdoor Photographer’s Best Photo Software Award. Unlike your typical photo editing software, this one is powered by artificial intelligence.

6) Google Pixel 3a/XL id down to $239

B,amp;H is offering the Google Pixel 3a 64GB Unlocked Android Smartphone for $239. Normally retailing for $399 at Amazon, you’d pay $349 for the newer Pixel 4a right now, and today’s deal is the best price that we’ve tracked in months. Google’s Pixel 3a offers up a 5.6-inch display with 64GB of built-in storage. You’ll find a 12.2MP camera on the rear capable of capturing stunning photos and videos of the holidays. Around the back, there’s a fingerprint reader to unlock the phone, and you’ll net up to 7 hours of battery life after plugging in for just 15 minutes.

5) Anker’s Cyber Monday sale starts at $13

Amazon is hosting a great sale today on Anker smartphone accessories from $13. That includes some great prices on batteries like this 10000mAh Ultra Slim option for $15. That’s down $10 from the regular going rate and the best we can find. This model includes a 10000mAh capacity with one 2.4A USB-A output that’s ideal for quick charges of just about any device on the market. Its ultra-slim design is perfect for travel or just throwing in your backpack. Check out the entire sale here.

4) Nike Cyber Monday takes 25% off

While there are plenty of great fashion deals to go around today, the best is Nike’s Cyber Monday promotion. You’ll find a number of styles on sale headlined by the Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage Sneakers for men. Originally priced at $100, during the sale, you can find them for $75. These trendy sneakers have a throwback look with a high-top design and suede detailing. They’re also available in several color options and will pair nicely with joggers, jeans, or khaki pants alike for winter.

3) Gerber Mult-itools make easy stocking stuffers

Looking for an easy stocking stuffer? Go with a Gerber multi-tool from Amazon’s big Cyber Monday sale. Our top pick is the Truss Multitool for $30. That’s $7 off the typical rate there and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. This Gerber offering boasts a wire stripper, medium flathead driver, awl, file, ruler, and the list goes on. The tool is comprised of a single steel piece, “allowing for additional strength in a slimmer design.” An included low-profile sheath is ready to mount vertically or horizontally on a belt.

2) Sonos Cyber Monday sale takes up to $200 off

Amazon and other retailers are discounting a selection of Sonos speakers for Cyber Monday headlined by the One SL for $129. That’s down $50 on this popular smart speaker and the second-best offer we’ve tracked to date. You can also grab a 2-piece bundle with a $10 Amazon gift card for $258, which holds nearly $370 worth of value. Those looking to dive into a multi-room audio setup will want to consider this Sonos bundle, which includes AirPlay 2 support and access to all of the most popular streaming music services out there. The SL model ditches built-in microphones, saving you a bit of cash and adding peace of mind from a security perspective. Pair two together and easily create a stereo setup. More on this page.

1) B,amp;H takes up to $150 off latest M1 MacBooks

B,amp;H has launched its annual Apple Cyber Monday sale headlined by up to $150 off Apple’s new M1-powered MacBook Air. Apple’s new 13-inch MacBook Air has received rave reviews for its stellar battery life and quick performance thanks to the new M1 chip. This model arrives with 256GB of storage, 8GB worth of RAM, and a fanless design that’s ultra-quiet. It’s a great option that delivers solid performance, despite the MacBook Air name, thanks to Apple’s redesign silicon chip.

