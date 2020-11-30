Tom Brady cuts short news conference after question about Bucs’ coaching

Tom Brady made a quick exit from his news conference Sunday amid questions about coaching after the Buccaneers crashed to another defeat.

Brady suffered a third consecutive home loss for the first time in his career as the slumping Buccaneers went down 27-24 to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

The Buccaneers — without a playoff appearance since 2007 — dropped to 7-5 this season after Brady finished 27 of 41 for 345 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Much has been made about Brady and Bucs head coach Bruce Arians — who was previously critical of the NFL great — this season after the six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback swapped the Patriots for Tampa Bay in a blockbuster move.

Former Patriots teammate Rob Ninkovich told ESPN on Friday that Brady needed a new coach, and a reporter put that statement to the 43-year-old following a third loss in four games.

“It’s just external noise that when you are losing, that’s what you deal with,” Brady said in response postgame. “I love playing with the guys that I play with, the coaches, the whole organization has been unbelievable.

“I think I have to go out and certainly do a better job the last four weeks of the year. So, I appreciate it. Let’s have a good week.”

Brady added: “I think football is so much about being in that rhythm and staying in rhythm and finding your rhythm.

“I think as we keep going forward, we are learning more and more about ourselves, about what we need to do. Going to get back to work and try and do a lot better of a job the last quarter of the season.”