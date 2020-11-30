Time for a new laptop, desktop, or monitor with 15% off these Cyber Monday computer deals

Whether you just need something portable in a laptop or you want to hook yourself up with a pre-built desktop computer designed for gaming, Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale on PC gaming equipment has what you’re looking for. Everything in this sale is as much as 15% off. For some of the more advanced computers, we’re talking about saving you hundreds. There are a lot of big name brands in here, including CyberPowerPC, iBuyPower, Acer, Dell, and others. The prices range from $159.99 for LG’s super fast 1080p gaming monitor to as much as $1,599.99 for the awesome Dell Alienware Aurora R10 desktop. All of these deals are set to expire at the end of the day, so grab what you need while you can.

If you’re looking for a solid pre-built desktop, try the CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme liquid cooled gaming PC. It’s down to $1,019.99 and can often sell for as much as $1,230. That’s over $200 in savings, and this is a very powerful system. It has an AMD Ryzen 7 3800X 3.9GHz processor, the Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card, 16GB RAM, a 1TB NVMe solid state drive for storage, Windows 10 Home, and more. It has a ton of connectivity, too, with six USB 3.1 ports and two USB 2.0 ports. It even comes with a mouse and keyboard along with a year long warranty.

Don’t quite need a full-blown PC? Need something a bit more portable? Grab the Dell G3 gaming laptop on sale for $936.99. That’s down from a street price closer to $1,170 and the best deal we’ve seen for this laptop. It includes an Intel Core i7 10th-generation processor, 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and even a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650Ti graphics card. It also has a 15.6-inch Full HD 1080p display.

