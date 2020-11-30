Thunder won’t allow fans at start of NBA season

The Oklahoma City Thunder confirmed on Monday that they will not welcome fans to Chesapeake Energy Arena at the start of the upcoming NBA season due to rising coronavirus cases throughout the region.

“For months, we have worked in close collaboration with Chesapeake Energy Arena, the City of Oklahoma City, local health officials, and the NBA to put into place thorough health and safety measures to allow for reduced seating capacity,” the team explained in its official statement. “However, as we review ongoing and concerning trends in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Oklahoma, we want to exercise an abundance of caution to help control the spread of the virus in our community. Therefore, the Thunder has made the decision to begin the season without fans in the arena.”

The Thunder added that they will continue to monitor developments to determine when paying customers will be welcomed for NBA games. No date for a future announcement was provided in Monday’s statement.

“We will take all necessary steps to create a safe environment for those who will be in attendance for games as the upcoming season begins, including players, coaches, staff, media and broadcasters,” the club added.

Last week, the Utah Jazz announced that they will fill the lower bowl of Vivint Arena, which usually seats 18,306 fans, with roughly 1,500 spectators for regular-season games.

The Milwaukee Bucks are opening the campaign behind closed doors, and the Golden State Warriors had a proposal to fill Chase Center to 50% capacity for games rejected by the San Francisco Department of Public Health.

The season is scheduled to get underway on Dec. 22.