This $239 Pixel 3a may be the best Cyber Monday phone deal you’ll find anywhere

Until the Pixel 4a was released, the undisputed King of cheap Android phones was the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. These devices provided the best that Android had to offer, without breaking the bank. This means some of the best cameras paired with stock Android, while also coming in some fun and new colors.

Those looking for a budget-friendly smartphone with the best camera and stock Android won’t want to look any further than the Pixel 3a and 3a XL. These devices may have big bezels and one-year-old hardware, but they are still a great value, especially at these prices. From $239 at B,amp;H Photo

Over a year later, and Android 11 has somewhat rejuvenated the Pixel 3a, bringing many of the best features found on the newer handsets, to one of the best Android phones from last year. Shortly after the Pixel 4a was announced, the Pixel 3a’s demise was confirmed after it was discontinued by Google. However, that doesn’t mean that retailers don’t still have these to offer up, and Cyber Monday is the perfect time to grab the Pixel 3a at a steep discount.

When the Pixel 3a launched, it was priced at $399, with the 3a XL coming at $479. But now, B,amp;H Photo is running a “Deal Zone” on both handsets, making it so you can grab the standard 3a for just $239, or the larger 3a XL for just $299.

Although Google made the right move by introducing a budget-minded Pixel into the mix, not everything is rosy with the 3a. The handsets are a bit more than a year old at this point, and sport the same design as the standard Pixel 3. This means enormous bezels, and underlying hardware that has been surpassed, outside of the camera.

Speaking of which, the camera hardware is still some of the best, and you’ll also get a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for quick access to Google Pay or just to unlock your phone. If it weren’t for the Pixel 4a and 4a 5G, the 3a would still be amongst the best, but just because it’s been replaced, doesn’t mean it’s not a great smartphone.