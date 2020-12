These are the 81 Mass. communities at highest risk for COVID-19 infection

There are 81 communities in Massachusetts now in the “red zone” for coronavirus risk, a jump from 62 the previous week, according to state data compiled just before Thanksgiving.

The weekly report, released by the state Department of Public Health on Friday, shows Shirley had the highest average daily incidence rate of 153.3 cases per 100,000 residents, followed by Lawrence with a rate of 113.7 per 100,000 and Fall River with 92.3 per 100,000.

Like other cities and towns with a correctional facility within its borders, the number of cases reported at MCI-Shirley likely helped push the town of just over 7,600 people to the top of the list. (Last week, Shirley reported a rate of 71.2 per 100,000 — the sixth highest.)

Earlier this month, town officials announced town-operated buildings were closed to the public until further notice as a result of the red-zone designation. A notice posted to the town’s website says indeed a “large number of positive cases are related to the state correctional facility located on Shirley property.”

As of Nov. , MCI-Shirley had recorded more coronavirus cases over the previous week than any other Department of Correction facility in the state, The Nashoba Valley Voice reports.

The medium-security prison notched 142 cases among inmates, while three cases were recorded at the minimum-security facility; 21 corrections officers have also tested positive, according to the newspaper. Three inmates in Shirley have died from COVID-19.

Here’s a look at each of the highest-risk communities in Massachusetts:

1. Shirley

Average daily incidence rate: 153.3 per 100,000

2. Lawrence

Average daily incidence rate: 113.7 per 100,000

3. Fall River

Average daily incidence rate: 92.3 per 100,000

4. Lowell

Average daily incidence rate: 80.7 per 100,000

5. Chelsea

Average daily incidence rate: 72.9 per 100,000

6. Lynn

Average daily incidence rate: 72.7 per 100,000

7. Everett

Average daily incidence rate: 72.4 per 100,000

8. Swansea

Average daily incidence rate: 69 per 100,000

9. Edgartown

Average daily incidence rate: 66.4 per 100,000

10. Springfield

Average daily incidence rate: 63.4 per 100,000

11. Methuen

Average daily incidence rate: 60.8 per 100,000

12. Leominster

Average daily incidence rate: 60.3 per 100,000

13. Hampden

Average daily incidence rate: 58.3 per 100,000

14. Southbridge

Average daily incidence rate: 57.9 per 100,000

15. Somerset

Average daily incidence rate: 57.5 per 100,000

16. Tisbury

Average daily incidence rate: 56.5 per 100,000

17. Holyoke

Average daily incidence rate: 54.7 per 100,000

18. Revere

Average daily incidence rate: 53.4 per 100,000

19. Dartmouth

Average daily incidence rate: 53.3 per 100,000

20. Fitchburg

Average daily incidence rate: 52.7 per 100,000

21. West Springfield

Average daily incidence rate: 52.6 per 100,000

22. Peabody

Average daily incidence rate: 50.3 per 100,000

23. Sterling

Average daily incidence rate: 50 per 100,000

. Marion

Average daily incidence rate: 49.7 per 100,000

25. Oak Bluffs

Average daily incidence rate: 49.4 per 100,000

26. Fairhaven

Average daily incidence rate: 49.1 per 100,000

27. Westport

Average daily incidence rate: 49 per 100,000

28. Ludlow

Average daily incidence rate: 48.6 per 100,000

29. Dighton

Average daily incidence rate: 47.8 per 100,000

30. Wenham

Average daily incidence rate: 46.7 per 100,000

31. Lunenburg

Average daily incidence rate: 46.6 per 100,000

32. Barnstable

Average daily incidence rate: 45.9 per 100,000

33. Woburn

Average daily incidence rate: 45.8 per 100,000

34. New Bedford

Average daily incidence rate: 45.6 per 100,000

35. Millbury

Average daily incidence rate: 45.5 per 100,000

36. Saugus

Average daily incidence rate: 45.4 per 100,000

37. Haverhill

Average daily incidence rate: 44 per 100,000

38. Southwick

Average daily incidence rate: 43.7 per 100,000

39. Attleboro

Average daily incidence rate: 43.6 per 100,000

40. Hopedale

Average daily incidence rate: 43.1 per 100,000

41. Chicopee

Average daily incidence rate: 41.9 per 100,000

42. Paxton

Average daily incidence rate: 41.8 per 100,000

43. Seekonk

Average daily incidence rate: 41.3 per 100,000

44. Dracut

Average daily incidence rate: 41 per 100,000

45. Milford

Average daily incidence rate: 39.4 per 100,000

46. East Longmeadow

Average daily incidence rate: 38.6 per 100,000

47. Lenox

Average daily incidence rate: 38.4 per 100,000

48. Tyngsborough

Average daily incidence rate: 37.6 per 100,000

49. Framingham

Average daily incidence rate: 37.3 per 100,000

50. Malden

Average daily incidence rate: 37.2 per 100,000

51. Brockton

Average daily incidence rate: 37.1 per 100,000

52. Sutton

Average daily incidence rate: 36.7 per 100,000

53. Leicester

Average daily incidence rate: 36.1 per 100,000

54. Chelmsford

Average daily incidence rate: 35.7 per 100,000

55. Clinton

Average daily incidence rate: 35.5 per 100,000

56. Taunton

Average daily incidence rate: 35.4 per 100,000

57. Rehoboth

Average daily incidence rate: 34.8 per 100,000

58. Winchendon

Average daily incidence rate: 34.5 per 100,000

59. Monson

Average daily incidence rate: 33.2 per 100,000

60. Salisbury

Average daily incidence rate: 32.3 per 100,000

61. Mendon

Average daily incidence rate: 32.2 per 100,000

62. Freetown

Average daily incidence rate: 31.6 per 100,000

63. Middleton

Average daily incidence rate: 31.5 per 100,000

64. West Boylston

Average daily incidence rate: 31 per 100,000

65. Douglas

Average daily incidence rate: 30.9 per 100,000

66. Westminster

Average daily incidence rate: 30.3 per 100,000

67. Gardner

Average daily incidence rate: 30.2 per 100,000

68. Merrimac

Average daily incidence rate: 29.2 per 100,000

69. Lancaster

Average daily incidence rate: 29.1 per 100,000

70. Rutland

Average daily incidence rate: 29 per 100,000

71. Bellingham

Average daily incidence rate: 28.9 per 100,000

72. Blackstone

Average daily incidence rate: 28.5 per 100,000

73. Norfolk

Average daily incidence rate: 28 per 100,000

74. Berkley

Average daily incidence rate: 27.3 per 100,000

75. Boxford

Average daily incidence rate: 27.1 per 100,000

76. Uxbridge

Average daily incidence rate: 25.6 per 100,000

77. Georgetown

Average daily incidence rate: .6 per 100,000

78. Templeton

Average daily incidence rate: .5 per 100,000

79. Whitman

Average daily incidence rate: 22.1 per 100,000

80. Upton

Average daily incidence rate: 20.2 per 100,000

81. Littleton

Average daily incidence rate: 19.8 per 100,000

Here is the full data for each community in Massachusetts:

