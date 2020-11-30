‘The Stand’ Director Unveils Why Marilyn Manson’s The Kid Met Chopping Block

Instagram

Director Josh Boone additionally reveals that the Stephen King forthcoming miniseries had to pass on a killer cover of The Doors’ song ‘The End’ by the rocker and Shooter Jennings.

Marilyn Manson will no longer appear on Stephen King’s forthcoming miniseries “The Stand“.

It was previously revealed that the rocker would appear on the forthcoming TV adaptation of King’s post-apocalyptic novel but, ahead of the show’s premiere on 17 December, director Josh Boone has confirmed that Manson’s role as The Kid has been cut.

“Just to clarify, Marilyn Manson and I had long-discussed him taking on the role of The Kid in ‘The Stand’,” he tells Entertainment Weekly. “He and the great Shooter Jennings even recorded a killer cover of The Doors‘ song ‘The End’ that ultimately proved too expensive to use.”

“The show was made on a very tight budget and some of the dreams we had went to the wayside. The Kid was another casualty.”

He adds, “When Manson wasn’t able to make it work schedule-wise, the storyline was ultimately excised and never shot, which is for the best, as no one could have slayed that role like Manson would have. Hope to work with him in the future.”

“The Stand” was published in 1978 and is set in an “apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil,” according to a synopsis.

“The fate of mankind rests on the frail shoulders of the 108-year-old Mother Abagail and a handful of survivors. Their worst nightmares are embodied in a man with a lethal smile and unspeakable powers: Randall Flagg, the Dark Man.”

James Marsden, Amber Heard, Greg Kinnear, Whoopi Goldberg and Ezra Miller also star on the CBS All Access series.