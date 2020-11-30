The Owner Of Dallas Restaurant True Kitchen & Kocktails Speaks Out After Viral Video Shows Him Confronting Customers About Twerking In The Establishment

The owner of the Dallas establishment True Kitchen & Kocktails has been going viral after he was seen confronting customers who were twerking inside of the restaurant. The delivery of his message has been met with mixed reviews throughout social media.

Some people were twerking at an upscale Black owned restaurant,True Kitchen in Dallas. The owner politely asked the group to chill. Minutes later, one of the same patrons got up and started twerking on the furniture and the glass again. So the owner voiced his frustration pic.twitter.com/DZRuJ6Kppa — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) November 30, 2020

Now he is speaking out and providing another angle of the situation from the restaurant’s cameras.

In a post on the establishment’s official Instagram, he said, “When the first incidents occurred the guests were politely asked to stop and have respect for themselves and other customers. The guests at issue were at three (3) tables. As this video shows you will see guests spoken to politely and literally begged to stop standing on our furniture and twerking. There are other videos that show much more of the behavior in the following videos, but we do not want to embarrass the guests sitting at those tables.”

He continued to show that before the viral video he politely handled the situation, and also thought of the customers’ well-being, and also any other unwanted scenarios that could have resulted from the situation.

He continued to state, “We hope these additional videos will give you a bit more insight into what led to the guests being admonished but we understand we cannot please everyone. As usual, 97% of our guests yesterday were fantastic, this is an indictment on the very few who don’t respect our restaurant.”

Some people agreed with the owner’s initial message, while others thought he could have delivered his message in a different way.

Check out what some people had to say on Twitter.

I went ahead and updated True Kitchen + Kocktails yelp for them! #twerking pic.twitter.com/vT9USWIFJX — DC APPAREL = HBCU DRIP (@L_Vuitton_Dawn) November 30, 2020

Y’all still patronize racist companies like Chick-fil-A, H,amp;M, Gucci, etc., but you draw the line at a Black man saying he doesn’t want women twerking on his tables? Hmm . — Robin X (@RobinXShabazz) November 30, 2020

The True Kitchen owner is more worried about twerking in his restaurant than a bunch of people in his packed restaurant without masks during a pandemic. pic.twitter.com/en3l21fXTC — Shamar English (@english_shamar) November 30, 2020

If I walk into an establishment and everybody is drinking these, ima be disappointed if ion see no twerking pic.twitter.com/XVggfyThwc — King Cobra (@KingHarry06) November 30, 2020

You selling frozen drinks in used D’usse bottles Called it true kitchen and KOCKTAILS Got the DJ playin music to shake your ass to. Selling fried chicken and moet. $10,000 sections on New Years IN A PANORAMIC. And TWERKING Is where you draw the line. pic.twitter.com/ce7nwvalWh — Baby Thug (@Mogulsociety) November 30, 2020

I think y’all are missing the bigger picture here……. whether you agree with the owners point or not, you don’t speak to your customers that way, especially not cursing at them. You’d be foolish to spend another dollar at True Kitchen. — Playoff Pea (@AchaFlocka) November 30, 2020

