The ‘Most receiving yards in a game’ quiz

Congratulations to everyone who had Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill in their fantasy lineup on Sunday. The diminutive speedster had seven catches for 203 yards and two touchdowns…in the first quarter. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers secondary simply had no answer for Hill, who finished the game with 269 yards and three scores. The Pittsburgh Steelers, who won’t play until Tuesday night, may be the last remaining undefeated team, but the reigning Super Bowl champs are looking as strong as ever. The two could very well meet in the AFC Championship Game come late January.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Hill had a career day, but it still wasn’t good enough to break the Chiefs franchise record for most receiving yards in a game. So with that in mind, how many of the franchise record holders for receiving yards in a game can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!