The Fondation Dr Julien reinvents its fundraiser and hosts a virtual event with its very first Webothon On Saturday, December 12, find the 18th Guignolée Dr. Julien Fundraiser on Facebook and on the radio to benefit all pediatric social community centres across Quebec

MONTREAL, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This year, as the Fondation Dr Julien will not be able to welcome the population for the Guignolée, it is rather the Guignolée that will be bringing the festivities to the people. With the pandemic having cut the wings of many fundraising initiatives throughout the network of community social pediatrics centres (CSPCs) in the province, the Fondation Dr Julien wishes to appeal to the generosity of the population and businesses in Quebec and invites them to its first Webothon broadcast on Facebook on Saturday, December 12 at 2:00 p.m.

Now in its 18th year, the Guignolée Dr Julien Fundraiser is the major annual collection for community social pediatrics. It continues to raise funds not only for the three centres of expertise and training associated with the Fondation Dr Julien —La Ruelle d’Hochelaga, the Garage à musique and the Côte-des-Neiges Centre— but the 2020 edition also aims to further support the fundraising efforts of more than 30 CSPCs participating in the Guignolée Dr Julien Fundraiser across the province.

New virtual eventpresented by National Bank

The Foundation is pleased to announce a new partnership with National Bank, which will present the very first edition of the Guignolée Dr Julien Webothon, a 75-minutes special live broadcast presented on Facebook on December 12, starting at 2:00 p.m. This brand-new fundraising event will be co-animated by Christian Bégin, ambassador of the Foundation and Dr. Julien. It will feature artists and friends of the Foundation Dr Julien, with musical performances by Michel Rivard, Sarahmée, Catherine Major and Guylaine Tanguay. Christian Bégin’s guests will also include Dr. Gaëlle Vekemans, social pediatrician and associate clinical director, Ève Christian, cofounder and ambassador of the Guignolée, and Jean-Charles Lajoie, host at TVA Sports and a great friend of the Guignolée for the past 12 years.

“National Bank and its employees are proud to partner with theFondationDr Julien over the next five years and thus support community social pediatric care and services for thousands of vulnerable children across Quebec. We hope many donors will be joining us on December 12 to make this first everWebothona great success,” said Jehan Vekemans, Vice President, Business Strategy, Wealth Management at National Bank and Guignolée Dr Julien Fundraiser Ambassador.

Program for December 12

Several volunteers will be outside to promote the Webothon and remind people that they can donate until January 15th. Dr. Julien and other ambassadors of social pediatrics will be available for interviews at La Ruelle d’Hochelaga, located at 1600 Aylwin St. in Montréal.

From 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., there will be a "drive-through" collection point in front of La Ruelle d'Hochelaga on Aylwin St.

This will allow people to make a donation without having to get out of their car.

From 2:00 to 3:15 p.m., the Webothon Guignolée Dr Julien presented by National Bank will be broadcast live on Facebook and available as a catch-up until January 15, 2021. Watch on: https://www.facebook.com/events/712086516351725/

Many optionstomakedonation.

A recognized network of front-line care and services

Today, Quebec’s network of 43 CSPCs reaches some 10,400 children and their families yearly. Last May, during the pandemic, CSPCs were recognized by the Ministère de la Santé et des Services Sociaux as institutions providing essential front-line care and services to vulnerable clienteles. For the complete list of centres: https://fondationdrjulien.org/les-centres/trouver-un-centre/

“This year has been extremely difficult for everyone, but even more so for vulnerable children,” explains Dr. Gilles Julien, Social Pediatrician, Clinical Director and Founding President of the Fondation Dr Julien.“The pandemic and its accompanying lockdown measures have exacerbated inequalities, leaving children and their families even more at risk.

Throughout Quebec, our teams have innovated, persevered and been there for families. This edition of theGuignoléeis very different because we will not be able to welcome families as we havedoneforthe past17 years. We will miss them very much and we hope thatthe

populationwill still be there to show their support, which is so precious to us. Now more than ever, we need to feel that the whole community is there to give these children a chance to develop their full potential while ensuring that their fundamental rights are

respected. The need is great and these children cannot wait any longer.”

About theFondationDr Julien

The mission of the Fondation Dr Julien is to mobilize the community, to support and increase the number of front-line workers, to influence practices and to promote its unique community social pediatrics model. It works to ensure longevity so that the maximum number of vulnerable children can access care and services that respect their basic rights. It also trains, supports and certifies a network of community social pediatrics centres (CSPCs) and professionals in Quebec and elsewhere in Canada. Today, 43 CSPCs provide care to and empower some 10,400 children and their families in Quebec. To learn more: https://fondationdrjulien.org/la-psc/a-propos/

