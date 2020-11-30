The Crown: Who plays Princess Diana?

As new characters appear in each season of The Crown – so do new actors. And the one person everyone is talking about in anticipation of the fourth series is Emma Corrin as Princess Diana.

Corrin, 24, has only had a handful of on-screen parts. She appeared in one episode of the ITV drama Grantchester, had a recurring role in the DC Comics series Pennyworth as an aspiring actor, and starred alongside Keira Knightley in the Miss World comedy Misbehaviour.

When Corrin’s casting was announced last year, The Crown writer Peter Morgan said: “Emma is a brilliant talent who immediately captivated us when she came in for the part of Diana Spencer.

“As well as having the innocence and beauty of a young Diana, she also has, in abundance, the range and complexity to portray an extraordinary woman who went from anonymous teenager to becoming the most iconic woman of her generation.”

Corrin recently revealed that she asked The Crown’s creators to fully confront Princess Diana’s struggle with bulimia. “I felt that if we were trying to depict bulimia in an honest way, we had to show it,” she said. “Otherwise it’s a disservice to anyone who has been through that. Diana was very candid about her experience, I so admire that.”

She also said she would “run a mile if anyone in the royal family asked me to marry them”.

Last month, the first picture of Corrin as Princess Diana in her wedding dress was revealed.

While the dress is created in the same style as the original garment, it is not a direct replica. It took no less than 10 people to help Corrin put on the dress for the scene depicting Diana’s 1981 wedding to Prince Charles.