The Best Roomba 675 Cyber Monday Deal for 2020

If you’ve ever wanted to buy a robot vacuum for your home, Cyber Monday is the perfect time to invest in one because of the discounts that are being offered by various retailers. The iRobot Roomba 675, for example, is a part of Amazon Cyber Monday deals with $101 off its original price of $280, bringing the robot vacuum’s price down to $179.

Robot vacuums are valuable additions to any home, and at less than $200 this Cyber Monday, the iRobot Roomba 675 is a solid choice. Because robot vacuums are rising in popularity, there’s no telling how long stocks of the iRobot Roomba 675 will last, so if you want it cleaning your floor in time for the holiday season, you should click on that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

The iRobot Roomba 675 features a three-stage cleaning system, dual multi-surface brushes to grab dirt from carpets and hard floors, and an edge-sweeping brush to reach corners and edges. The robot vacuum’s auto-adjust cleaning head automatically changes its height to clean different surfaces, so you can just turn it on and let it clean your floor for you.

The robot vacuum learns from your cleaning habits so that it can offer customized schedules, and can even suggest extra rounds of cleaning in certain situations, such as high pollen count or shedding season for your pets. The iRobot Roomba 675 also comes with the Dirt Detect technology that enables it to thoroughly clean the parts of your house that are the dirtiest, such as high-traffic areas.

There’s no shortage of Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals, so if you’re not yet sold on the iRobot Roomba 675, there are many other offers available (think an iRobot Roomba i3 deal). However, as far as Cyber Monday smart home deals go, it’s tough to find a better one than Amazon’s $101 discount for the iRobot Roomba 675 that takes its price down to $179, from its original price of $280.

More Roomba deals available now

Amazon’s offer for the iRobot Roomba 675 is far from being the only available option for Cyber Monday Roomba deals. We’ve collected some of the best offers amid the many Cyber Monday deals that you can browse to start your holiday shopping.

