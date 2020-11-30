Texans WR Will Fuller suspended six games for PED violation

“Earlier this year, I sought treatment from a medical professional who prescribed medication that he believed to be permitted under the NFL’s drug policy,” the 26-year-old wrote. “As it turns out, my trust in this professional was misplaced because this medication was NOT a permitted substance under the NFL Policy on Performance Enhancing Substances.”

Fuller added:

“I want to sincerely apologize to the Texans organization and all of my fans for this mistake. I am looking forward to putting this all behind me and returning better than ever in 2021.”

Fuller had tallied career highs in receptions (53), receiving yards (879) and receiving touchdowns (8) at the right time, as he is set to become a free agent after the season. With the Texans sitting at 4-7 heading into their final five games of the campaign, it’s possible Fuller has played his final snap with the organization that acquired him via a first-round draft pick back in 2016.

Per the terms of his punishment, Fuller will also have to sit in Week 1 of the 2021 season regardless of his employer.