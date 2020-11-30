Tesla to join S,P 500 in single tranche By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
11

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Tesla

() – Tesla (NASDAQ:) Inc will join the in a single part, S,amp;P Dow Jones Indices announced on Monday following a consultation with investors about the best way to add one of Wall Street’s most valuable companies.

Adding companies with extremely high stock market values to the S,amp;P 500 is exceedingly rare, and S,amp;P Dow Jones Indices has said that the inclusion of the electric-car maker will generate a massive amount of trading by index funds.

Tesla, which has a market value of over $555 billion, will join Wall Street’s benchmark index prior to the opening of trading on Dec. 21.

The company’s shares rose 5% in extended trade on Monday. They have surged about 40% since Nov. 16, when it was announced Tesla would join the index.

