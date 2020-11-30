Tekashi 6ix9ine Trolls Boxer Gervonta Davis In Club!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
27

Tekashi 6ix9ine has moved on from trolling rapper and has moved onto trolling boxers — and came across a bit of friction with boxer Gervonta Davis.

DJ Akademiks shared clips of an iced out 6ix9ine throwing wads of cash, but he is soon surrounded by his security guards. 6ix9ine can be seen and heard yelling at someone off-camera and throwing money at them. 

Following the interaction, Davis took to Instagram Story where he wrote, “SnitchK … you get hit just for being around a mf … but who am I!”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR