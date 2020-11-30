Tekashi 6ix9ine Trolls Boxer Gervonta Davis In Club!!

Tekashi 6ix9ine has moved on from trolling rapper and has moved onto trolling boxers — and came across a bit of friction with boxer Gervonta Davis.

DJ Akademiks shared clips of an iced out 6ix9ine throwing wads of cash, but he is soon surrounded by his security guards. 6ix9ine can be seen and heard yelling at someone off-camera and throwing money at them.

Following the interaction, Davis took to Instagram Story where he wrote, “SnitchK … you get hit just for being around a mf … but who am I!”

Tekashi 6ix9ine has not yet responded to Davis’ Instagram post. He has been keeping a low profile mostly since his Tattle Tales album bombed. Earlier this month, Hulu released a documentary about the rapper’s rise to fame — and his management released a statement immediately distancing themselves from the project.

“The Hulu & Showtime @6ix9ine projects!! Are both unauthorized!!” Murda Murphy wrote on his Instagram Story. “Nothing to do with us!! Zero!! The people in these talking are [cap]! Are not involved with us in anyway!!” He added, “Don’t support this trash!! When @6ix9ine does something you’ll be the first to know!”