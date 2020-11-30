Study Comparing Two Noninvasive Indicators of Fluid Responsiveness on Mechanically Ventilated Patients Finds Masimo PVi® Effective and Advantageous

Article content continued

The researchers calculated the following results for the three parameters:

Parameter CVP PVi dIVC Threshold value ≥ 5 mmHg > 14% > 19.42% Sensitivity 70.83% 93.75% 79.17% Specificity 47.5% 87.5% 80% Area under the curve (95% confidence interval) 0.612 (0.502-0.714) 0.955 (0.889-0.988) 0.886 (0.801-0.944) P-value 0.0648 (“not significant”) < 0.0001 (“highly significant”) < 0.0001 (“highly significant”)

Based on these findings, the researchers concluded, “The results of our study showed that assessment of PVi and dIVC noninvasively were good predictors for fluid management and responsiveness prediction using PLR technique in surgical ICU mechanically ventilated patients.” They continued, “PVi and dIVC can be used in the assessment of fluid responsiveness of intubated ventilated sedated patients with sinus rhythm in the ICU, and both methods are noninvasive and can be performed at the bedside, but PVi has the advantage of being continuous, operator-independent, and more reliable than dIVC.”

The accuracy of PVi in predicting fluid responsiveness is variable and influenced by numerous patient, procedure, and device-related factors. PVi measures the variation in the plethysmography amplitude but does not provide measurements of stroke volume or cardiac output. Fluid management decisions should be based on a complete assessment of the patient’s condition and should not be based solely on PVi.

