Sports Illustrated and The Curling News Join Forces

“The Curling News brings an authentic voice and trusted storytelling to the table, creating a dynamic experience for Olympic and winter sport fans,” he added.

The announcement comes just months after The Hockey News, also owned by Roustan Media, partnered with SI.com to launch SI Hockey.

“This partnership brings together the best of curling and hockey for an all-around, multi-dimensional experience for sports fans,” added Roustan. “All of us at Roustan Media are excited to provide incredible winter sport content to millions of new readers around the world.”

About The Curling News

The Curling News was founded in Calgary, Canada in 1957 and was acquired by Roustan Media in 2019. Led by former owner and Editor-In-Chief George Karrys, The Curling News has been producing the best curling industry content for the past 63 years.

About Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated is an award-winning media enterprise and cultural touchstone that captures moments in sports and turns them into history. Offering the most relevant and innovative content in real-time, SI is the authoritative voice of the sports world and the source that connects audiences to athletes and teams across every touchpoint spanning entertainment, editorial, and digital platforms to live events and brand extensions. The Sports Illustrated network includes the iconic Magazine and SI Kids and marquee franchises Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, Sportsperson of the Year, and Fashionable 50.

For more information, visit SI.com.

About Maven

Maven (maven.io) is a best-in-class technology platform empowering premium publishers who impact, inform, educate and entertain. Maven operates the media businesses for Sports Illustrated and TheStreet, and powers over 250 brands including History, Maxim, Ski Magazine, and Biography. Maven is publicly traded under the ticker symbol MVEN.

