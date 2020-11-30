Ana Swanson / New York Times:
Sources: Apple suggested edits to a draft of Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, extending some deadlines, limiting release of some info to the public, and more — Business groups and major companies like Apple have been pressing Congress to alter legislation cracking down on imports of goods …
Sources: Apple suggested edits to a draft of Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, extending some deadlines, limiting release of some info to the public, and more (Ana Swanson/New York Times)
Ana Swanson / New York Times: