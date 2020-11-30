Smith-Schuster, Humphrey have solution for Steelers-Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens are scheduled to play on Tuesday night after their game was postponed twice due to positive COVID-19 tests. Many are surprised the game is even being played, and two players have come up with an interesting alternative to taking the field.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the NFL will not allow the Ravens to practice on Monday , which means they will now go days without practicing before facing the Steelers. There are also some questions about travel, as snow is in the forecast for the Pittsburgh area on Tuesday morning. Given everything that is going on, Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey suggested on Monday that Baltimore and Pittsburgh have a “virtual” game instead.

JuJu Smith-Schuster is all for the idea.